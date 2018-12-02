The Ames BrothersFormed 1948. Disbanded 1963
The Ames Brothers
1948
The Ames Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ames Brothers were a singing quartet from Malden, Massachusetts, who were particularly famous in the 1950s for their traditional pop music hits.
The Ames Brothers Tracks
Jolly Old St Nicholas
My Bonnie Lassie
Melodie d'amour
Pussy Cat
I Got A Cold For Christmas
Sentimental me
Destination Moon
The Naughty Lady of Shady Lane
I'm looking over a four leaf clover
You You You
Rag Mop
Far Away Places
Together
Auf Wiedersehen Sweetheart
The naughty lady of Shady Lane
Good King Wenceslas
It only hurts for a little while
Hawaiian War Chant
