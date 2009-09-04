Rev. Julius CheeksBorn 7 August 1929. Died 27 January 1981
Rev. Julius "June" Cheeks (August 7, 1929 – January 27, 1981) was an American gospel singer, who enjoyed the majority of his success with The Sensational Nightingales.
Where Do I Go From Here?
Nobody Knows
