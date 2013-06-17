Blake BabiesFormed 1986
Blake Babies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0a362a52-39f1-42b2-bb17-1618c71d229f
Blake Babies Biography (Wikipedia)
Blake Babies were an American college rock band formed in 1986 in Boston, Massachusetts. The three primary members were John Strohm, Freda Love, and Juliana Hatfield. They recorded three albums before splitting up in 1991. They reformed to record a new album in 1999, and again in 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blake Babies Tracks
Sort by
Out There
Blake Babies
Out There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out There
Last played on
Blake Babies Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist