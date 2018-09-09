Umm Kulthum (Arabic: أم كلثوم‎ ʾUmm Kulṯūm;; born Fatima ʾIbrāhīm as-Sayyid al-Biltāǧī (فاطمة إبراهيم السيد البلتاجي; see kunya) on an uncertain date (December 31, 1898, or May 4, 1904), died February 3, 1975) was an internationally renowned Egyptian singer, songwriter, and film actress active from the 1920s to the 1970s. She was given the honorific title Kawkab A Sharq (كوكب الشرق) "Star of the Orient".

Umm Kulthum was known for her extraordinary vocal ability and style, as well as for being one of the greatest and most influential singers of the 20th century. She sold over 80 million records worldwide. Umm Kulthum is considered a national icon in her native Egypt and has been dubbed as The voice of Egypt and Egypt's fourth pyramid. She remains one of the most revered singers in Egypt and the entire Arabic-speaking world.