SparkadiaFormed 2004
Sparkadia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0a33e176-3a27-4cde-9cce-31e835f10fa3
Sparkadia Biography (Wikipedia)
Sparkadia is a band that formed in Sydney in 2004 and were originally known as 'The Spark'. The brainchild of Alexander Burnett (vocals, guitar) and Dave Hall (drums), the band became a reality with the addition of Nick Rabone (bass) and Josephine Ayling (keyboards, guitar, vocals) in 2006. In 2008 Ayling was replaced by Tiffany Preece on guitars and vocals. By 2009 the group had become Burnett's solo project. Sparkadia has issued two studio albums, Postcards (31 May 2008) and The Great Impression (18 March 2011).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sparkadia Tracks
Sort by
Our Own Way
Sparkadia
Our Own Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Our Own Way
Last played on
Up In The Air
Sparkadia
Up In The Air
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up In The Air
Last played on
Too Much To Do
Sparkadia
Too Much To Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Much To Do
Last played on
Sparkadia Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist