Sparkadia is a band that formed in Sydney in 2004 and were originally known as 'The Spark'. The brainchild of Alexander Burnett (vocals, guitar) and Dave Hall (drums), the band became a reality with the addition of Nick Rabone (bass) and Josephine Ayling (keyboards, guitar, vocals) in 2006. In 2008 Ayling was replaced by Tiffany Preece on guitars and vocals. By 2009 the group had become Burnett's solo project. Sparkadia has issued two studio albums, Postcards (31 May 2008) and The Great Impression (18 March 2011).