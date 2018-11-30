Raze was an American electronic dance music group, assembled by the multi-instrumentalist and producer Vaughan Mason, who had previously released the hit single "Bounce, Rock, Skate, Roll" on Brunswick Records in 1979. Raze also included the vocalists Keith Thompson, Wanda Renee Sykes and Bobby Coleman. Early releases included "Jack the Groove" and "Let the Music Move U", both in 1986. "Jack the Groove" was one of the first house music hits in the UK, entering the Top 20 of the UK Singles Chart in January 1987. Along with Steve "Silk" Hurley's "Jack Your Body", a UK #1 the same month, it presaged the popularity of the genre in the UK in the late 1980s.

Raze hit #1 on the US Hot Dance Club Play chart in 1988 with "Break 4 Love" which also crossed over to urban radio stations, where it became a moderate hit. "Break 4 Love" hit #1 on the US dance chart again in 2001, when it was covered by Peter Rauhofer and the Pet Shop Boys, under the name The Collaboration.

In October 2004, "Break 4 Love" appeared in the popular video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, playing on the house music radio station SF-UR.