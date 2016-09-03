Jimmy HallAmerican singer/songwriter, member of Wet Willie. Born 26 April 1949
Jimmy Hall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-04-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0a314698-09db-445f-ac69-4ee6514c86af
Jimmy Hall Biography (Wikipedia)
Jimmy Hall (born April 26, 1949) is the lead singer and harmonica player for the Southern rock group, Wet Willie.
Hall was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and reared in Mobile, Alabama. He co-founded the band Wet Willie in 1970, and they had significant success in the 1970s; in 1980 he scored a hit of his own with the single "I'm Happy that Love Has Found You" (US #27). In May 1982, Hall peaked at #77 with the song "Fool For Your Love." In 1985, he sang lead vocals on Jeff Beck's album Flash, and was nominated for a Grammy award for the performance. Hall has also toured with Hank Williams Jr., playing saxophone and harmonica.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmy Hall Tracks
Sort by
Jazz Samba
Bill Evans and Jim Hall, Jimmy Hall & Bill Evans
Jazz Samba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjr.jpglink
Jazz Samba
Last played on
Jimmy Hall Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist