Jimmy Hall (born April 26, 1949) is the lead singer and harmonica player for the Southern rock group, Wet Willie.

Hall was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and reared in Mobile, Alabama. He co-founded the band Wet Willie in 1970, and they had significant success in the 1970s; in 1980 he scored a hit of his own with the single "I'm Happy that Love Has Found You" (US #27). In May 1982, Hall peaked at #77 with the song "Fool For Your Love." In 1985, he sang lead vocals on Jeff Beck's album Flash, and was nominated for a Grammy award for the performance. Hall has also toured with Hank Williams Jr., playing saxophone and harmonica.