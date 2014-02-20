Gift of GabUS rapper Tim Parker of Blackalicious
Gift of Gab
Gift of Gab Biography (Wikipedia)
Timothy Parker, better known by his stage name Gift of Gab, is an American rapper best known for performing in the Bay Area hip hop duo Blackalicious along with DJ Chief Xcel. He is also a member of Quannum Projects, a Bay Area hip hop crew and record label, and has performed and recorded as a solo artist.
Gift of Gab Tracks
