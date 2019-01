Seamie O’Dowd is an Irish musician. He recorded his first solo album, Headful Of Echoes in 2006. He has played regularly with accordionist Mairtín O'Connor and Cathal Hayden, with whom he has toured extensively around Ireland, Great Britain, mainland Europe, and more recently in Australia and New Zealand.

