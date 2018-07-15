Seamie O’Dowd
Seamie O’Dowd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0a2cdf9a-3b33-4ba6-94eb-82530b24a099
Seamie O’Dowd Biography (Wikipedia)
Seamie O’Dowd is an Irish musician. He recorded his first solo album, Headful Of Echoes in 2006. He has played regularly with accordionist Mairtín O'Connor and Cathal Hayden, with whom he has toured extensively around Ireland, Great Britain, mainland Europe, and more recently in Australia and New Zealand.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Seamie O’Dowd Tracks
Sort by
The Spanish Cloak
Seamie O’Dowd
The Spanish Cloak
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Spanish Cloak
Last played on
Now Westlin Winds
Seamie O’Dowd
Now Westlin Winds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Now Westlin Winds
Last played on
Mullingar Races
Seamie O’Dowd
Mullingar Races
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mullingar Races
Last played on
Croocked Jack
Seamie O’Dowd
Croocked Jack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Croocked Jack
Last played on
Asleep In The Cradle Of Angels
Seamie O’Dowd
Asleep In The Cradle Of Angels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Asleep In The Cradle Of Angels
Last played on
The Early Opener
Seamie O’Dowd
The Early Opener
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Early Opener
Last played on
Asleep In The Cradle Of The Stars
Seamie O’Dowd
Asleep In The Cradle Of The Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Asleep In The Cradle Of The Stars
Last played on
The Cooley Set
Seamie O’Dowd
The Cooley Set
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cooley Set
Last played on
Out On The Western Plains
Seamie O’Dowd
Out On The Western Plains
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out On The Western Plains
Last played on
Seamie O’Dowd Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist