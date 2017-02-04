Marilyn BergmanBorn 10 November 1929
Marilyn Bergman
Marilyn Bergman Biography (Wikipedia)
Alan Bergman (born September 11, 1925) and Marilyn Bergman (née Keith), born November 10, 1929) are American lyricists and songwriters. The pair have been married since 1958 and have written the music and lyrics for numerous celebrated television shows, films, and stage musicals. The Bergmans have won two Academy Awards for Best Original Song and have been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Marilyn Bergman Tracks
You Gotta Pay the Band
Abbey Lincoln
You Gotta Pay the Band
You Gotta Pay the Band
And Then There's Maude
Marilyn Bergman
And Then There's Maude
And Then There's Maude
