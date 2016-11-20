The CheekFormerly Cheeky Cheeky and The Nosebleeds. Formed 2007
The Cheek
2007
The Cheek Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cheek (formerly known as Cheeky Cheeky and the Nosebleeds) are an indie pop band from Woodbridge, Suffolk. Having released several singles and an EP, they released their debut album "Lover's Quarrel" in 2014.
The Cheek Tracks
Electric Undertone (6 Music Session 29 Apr 2010)
Electric Undertone (6 Music Session 29 Apr 2010)
In Every Dream Home A Heartache (6 Music Session 29 Apr 2010)
In Every Dream Home A Heartache (6 Music Session 29 Apr 2010)
Just One Night (6 Music Session 29 Apr 2010)
Just One Night (6 Music Session 29 Apr 2010)
My Biggest Mistake (6 Music Session 29 Apr 2010)
My Biggest Mistake (6 Music Session 29 Apr 2010)
Just One Night
Just One Night
Just One Night
Electric Undertone
Electric Undertone
Electric Undertone
Speck of Dust
Speck of Dust
Speck of Dust
Crying Shame
Crying Shame
Crying Shame
