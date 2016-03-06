Ranjani and Gayatri, sisters are world renowned Carnatic vocalists and violinists.

Ranjani and Gayatri, sisters, are world-renowned musicians whose musicals include studio recordings, television, radio, concerts, festivals and lecture demonstrations. They have appeared as soloists, violin duos, accompanists, vocal duos, composers, educators and ambassadors of Indian Classical Music. As top class Carnatic classical musicians, Ranjani and Gayatri are conservators of their genre's unique beauty and preserve ancient tradition as they continue to innovate within it.

In a domain often characterized as elitist, esoteric, and not easily accessible to the masses, this brilliant sister duo of Ranjani and Gayatri has found a way over the years to satisfy and stimulate the cognoscenti and at the same time delight and thrill the lay audience. To achieve the magnetic status of a rock star and be viable as serious and profound practitioners of the art form is not easy in the field of Carnatic music; but these sisters have done just that with great distinction and felicity. Ranjani and Gayatri’s concerts take the listener into a world of color, beauty and transcendental bliss. Their music leaves a powerful impact on music aficionados and fans, inspiring many musicians to follow their style.