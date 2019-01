Walter Donaldson (February 15, 1893 – July 15, 1947) was a United States prolific popular songwriter and publishing company founder, composing many hit songs of the 1910s, 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s, that have become standards and form part of the Great American Songbook

