Walter DonaldsonBorn 15 February 1893. Died 15 July 1947
Walter Donaldson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1893-02-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0a2824a1-660d-42c9-9043-657f182533b3
Walter Donaldson Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Donaldson (February 15, 1893 – July 15, 1947) was a United States prolific popular songwriter and publishing company founder, composing many hit songs of the 1910s, 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s, that have become standards and form part of the Great American Songbook
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Walter Donaldson Performances & Interviews
Walter Donaldson Tracks
Sort by
Love me or leave me
Walter Donaldson
Love me or leave me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfft.jpglink
Love me or leave me
Last played on
My Blue Heaven
Walter Donaldson
My Blue Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhg4.jpglink
My Blue Heaven
Last played on
My Blue Heaven
Walter Donaldson
My Blue Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvpfz.jpglink
My Blue Heaven
Last played on
Makin' Whoopee
Walter Donaldson
Makin' Whoopee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Makin' Whoopee
Last played on
Makin' Whoopee
Walter Donaldson
Makin' Whoopee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Makin' Whoopee
Conductor
Last played on
Makin' whoopee arr Grofé
Walter Donaldson
Makin' whoopee arr Grofé
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhg4.jpglink
Makin' whoopee arr Grofé
Last played on
My Blue Heaven (Proms 2017)
Walter Donaldson
My Blue Heaven (Proms 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Blue Heaven (Proms 2017)
Orchestra
Last played on
Yes Sir, That's My Baby
Walter Donaldson
Yes Sir, That's My Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yes Sir, That's My Baby
Ensemble
Last played on
He's the Last Word
Walter Donaldson
He's the Last Word
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He's the Last Word
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
THE FABULOUS BAKER BOYS (1989): Making Whoopee
Walter Donaldson
THE FABULOUS BAKER BOYS (1989): Making Whoopee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE FABULOUS BAKER BOYS (1989): Making Whoopee
Singer
Last played on
Yes sir, that's my baby (from Charleston)
Walter Donaldson
Yes sir, that's my baby (from Charleston)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yes sir, that's my baby (from Charleston)
Last played on
Walter Donaldson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist