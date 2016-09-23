Guy BéartBorn 16 July 1930. Died 16 September 2015
Guy Béart
1930-07-16
Guy Béart Biography (Wikipedia)
Guy Béhart-Hasson (16 July 1930 – 16 September 2015), known as Guy Béart, was a French singer and songwriter.
Guy Béart Tracks
Encore Un Ete
Last played on
Quand Au Temple
Last played on
