WhitehouseBritish power electronics group. Formed 1980. Disbanded 2008
Whitehouse
1980
Whitehouse Biography (Wikipedia)
Whitehouse were an English power electronics band formed in 1980, largely credited for the founding of the power electronics subgenre of industrial music.
Whitehouse Tracks
My Heart Doesn't Age
Whitehouse
My Heart Doesn't Age
My Heart Doesn't Age
