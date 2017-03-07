Naz Nomad and The Nightmares was a one-off project featuring the members of British punk and gothic rock band The Damned.

Naz Nomad and The Nightmares released one album entitled Give Daddy The Knife Cindy in 1984. The album was packaged to look like the re-issue of a 1967 soundtrack album to a (fictitious) low budget American horror film. A copyright notice on the front cover claimed the film was "Copyright 1967 American Screen Destiny Pictures", and credits are given for the film's stars, director and producer.

The album itself featured covers of songs by garage rock and psychedelic acts who had influenced the Damned, plus two original numbers in the same style. Each member of the band took on pseudonyms different from those used in The Damned for the project.