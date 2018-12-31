Kelli-Leigh Henry-Davila, known professionally as Kelli-Leigh, is a singer and songwriter from South London.

She is best known for being the uncredited vocalist in the UK number one singles "I Got U" by Duke Dumont featuring Jax Jones and "I Wanna Feel" by Second City, as well as the credited vocalist in the UK top 10 single "More Than Friends" by James Hype. She has also performed backing vocals for Adele and Leona Lewis among others.

On 23 February 2018, Kelli-Leigh released her debut solo single "Do You Wanna Be Loved Like This?", through her own record label Music Core Limited. She has plans for several more single releases throughout 2018 with a view to release an EP in early 2019.

In 2011, Kelli-Leigh joined Adele's touring band as a backup singer.