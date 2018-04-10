Walter SüsskindBorn 1 May 1913. Died 25 March 1980
1913-05-01
Jan Walter Susskind (1 May 1913 – 25 March 1980) was a Czech-born British conductor, teacher and pianist. He began his career in his native Prague, and fled to Britain when Germany invaded the city in 1939. He worked for substantial periods in Australia and the United States, as a conductor and teacher.
Élégie, Op 24
Gabriel Fauré
Fantasy on Hungarian folk melodies for piano and orchestra, S 123
Franz Liszt
Piano concerto No. 24 In C Minor, K.491 - last mvt.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No.1 in F sharp minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
Varen
Edvard Grieg
Britten: Simple Symphony II. Playful Pizzicato
London Philharmonic Orchestra
Konzertstuck in D, Op.12
János Starker
Proms 1978: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
1978-09-13T06:50:39
13
Sep
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
1978-08-19T06:50:39
19
Aug
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
1978-08-17T06:50:39
17
Aug
1978
Proms 1977: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
1977-08-17T06:50:39
17
Aug
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
1977-08-16T06:50:39
16
Aug
1977
