Volto! (often stylized VOLTO!) is an American rock jam band, based in Los Angeles, California, United States. First formed in the early 2000s, the current band roster consists of Lance Morrison on bass, Danny Carey (of Tool) on drums, and John Ziegler on guitars. Carey and Ziegler played together in Pigmy Love Circus and in jam sessions at a jazz club in Southern California's San Fernando Valley with Morrison. Though the three musicians often played jazz fusion during the sessions, their music evolved to a sound more like progressive rock, as evidenced on their debut release Incitare.