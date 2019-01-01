Starf*****Formed 2007
Starf*****
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0a19e3e4-7970-4adf-8439-90bdcc9c8661
Starf***** Biography (Wikipedia)
STRFKR is an indie rock band from Portland, Oregon. It began in 2007 as a solo project of Joshua Hodges.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Starf***** Tracks
Sort by
Starf***** Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist