Charlie SkarbekBorn 1953
Charlie Skarbek
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0a19dc7e-9e61-4a14-bb9a-9b694c518de4
Charlie Skarbek Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlie Skarbek (Charles John Skarbek, born 1953) is a singer, record producer, composer and lyricist. He has worked with many celebrated musicians from both the classical and popular fields.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charlie Skarbek Tracks
Sort by
Riptide
Charlie Skarbek
Riptide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Riptide
Last played on
World In Union
Gustav Holst
World In Union
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
World In Union
Last played on
World in Union
Kiri Te Kanawa
World in Union
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqv.jpglink
World in Union
Last played on
Charlie Skarbek Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist