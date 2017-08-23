YouthProducer/bassist Martin Glover. Born 27 December 1960
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqn2x.jpg
1960-12-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0a1811e9-4251-4669-b5ab-0534c145806f
Youth Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Glover, known by his stage name Youth, (born 27 December 1960) is an English record producer and a founding member and bassist of Killing Joke. He is a member of The Fireman, along with Paul McCartney.
