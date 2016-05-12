Eneda Tarifa (born 30 March 1982), sometimes credited as Eneida Tarifa, is an Albanian singer and television host. She represented Albania in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with the song "Fairytale", after winning Festivali i Këngës 54 with the Albanian language version of the song , "Përrallë". She previously participated in Festivali i Këngës in 2003 and 2007, and won Top Fest in 2010.