Jess Mills
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4qd.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0a0839b7-05e1-4a08-9f6c-f090a9240397
Jess Mills Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessica Rosemary Francis Mills, commonly known as Jess Mills, is an English singer/songwriter and musician, currently signed to Island Records, who has collaborated with many UK Electronic music producers including Photek, Distance and Breakage.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jess Mills Tracks
Sort by
Fighting Fire (feat. Jess Mills)
Breakage
Fighting Fire (feat. Jess Mills)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw32p.jpglink
Fighting Fire (feat. Jess Mills)
Last played on
Fighting Fire (Foamo remix) (feat. Jess Mills)
Breakage
Fighting Fire (Foamo remix) (feat. Jess Mills)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1w.jpglink
Fighting Fire (Foamo remix) (feat. Jess Mills)
Last played on
Fighting Fire (Loadstar Remix) (feat. Jess Mills)
Breakage
Fighting Fire (Loadstar Remix) (feat. Jess Mills)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1w.jpglink
Fighting Fire (Loadstar Remix) (feat. Jess Mills)
Last played on
Storm (feat. Jess Mills)
Phaeleh
Storm (feat. Jess Mills)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5wv.jpglink
Storm (feat. Jess Mills)
Last played on
Pixelated People (Hal Incandenz)
Jess Mills
Pixelated People (Hal Incandenz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qd.jpglink
Pixelated People (Hal Incandenz)
Last played on
Sweet Love
Jess Mills
Sweet Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qd.jpglink
Sweet Love
Last played on
For My Sins (Instrumental)
Jess Mills
For My Sins (Instrumental)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qd.jpglink
For My Sins (Instrumental)
Last played on
For My Sins (Gordon City Remix)
Jess Mills
For My Sins (Gordon City Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qd.jpglink
For My Sins (Gordon City Remix)
Last played on
For My Sins
Jess Mills
For My Sins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qd.jpglink
For My Sins
Last played on
For My Sins (Etherwood Remix)
Jess Mills
For My Sins (Etherwood Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qd.jpglink
For My Sins (Etherwood Remix)
Last played on
Pixelated People (Wilkinson Remix)
Jess Mills
Pixelated People (Wilkinson Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qd.jpglink
Pixelated People (Wilkinson Remix)
Last played on
Pixelated People (Nocturnal Sunshine Remix)
Jess Mills
Pixelated People (Nocturnal Sunshine Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qd.jpglink
Pixelated People
Jess Mills
Pixelated People
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btx1c.jpglink
Pixelated People
Last played on
Gabriel
Jess Mills
Gabriel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qd.jpglink
Gabriel
Last played on
Jess Mills Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Swansea reacts to the *ULTIMATE* Summer Banger
-
"We wanted One More Day Of Summer, but you gave us a week" - Iona premieres our Summer Banger
-
Example writes The Ultimate Summer Banger with listener Iona
-
Example needs your help to make the ultimate summer banger!
-
Ask Example Anything
-
What's the sample, Example?
-
"Sorry Example!" - Greg catches up with someone who blagged their way into Example's Birthday meal
-
Breakage Mini Mix
-
Example - Jungle Jukebox
-
Jakwob joins DJ Target in the studio
Back to artist