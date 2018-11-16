Frank LoesserBorn 29 June 1910. Died 28 July 1969
Frank Loesser
Frank Loesser Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Henry Loesser (June 29, 1910 – July 28, 1969) was an American songwriter who wrote the lyrics and music to the Broadway musicals Guys and Dolls and How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, among others. He won separate Tony Awards for the music and lyrics in both shows, as well as sharing the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for the latter. He also wrote numerous songs for films and Tin Pan Alley, many of which have become standards, and was nominated for five Academy Awards for best song, winning once, for "Baby, It's Cold Outside".
Frank Loesser Tracks
Never Will I Marry
Frank Loesser
Never Will I Marry
Never Will I Marry
Orchestra
The Ugly Duckling
Frank Loesser
The Ugly Duckling
The Ugly Duckling
Fugue for Tinhorns
Frank Loesser
Fugue for Tinhorns
Fugue for Tinhorns
Orchestra
Inchworm
Frank Loesser
Inchworm
Inchworm
Guys and Dolls; Runyonland Music / Fugue For Tinhorns
Frank Loesser
Guys and Dolls; Runyonland Music / Fugue For Tinhorns
Guys and Dolls; Runyonland Music / Fugue For Tinhorns
Performer
(I'd like to get you on a...) Slow Boat to China
Frank Loesser
(I'd like to get you on a...) Slow Boat to China
(I'd like to get you on a...) Slow Boat to China
Slow Boat To China
Frank Loesser
Slow Boat To China
Slow Boat To China
Adelaides Lament from Guys and Dolls
Frank Loesser
Adelaides Lament from Guys and Dolls
Adelaides Lament from Guys and Dolls
Performer
Adelaide's Lament (Guys and Dolls)
Frank Loesser
Adelaide's Lament (Guys and Dolls)
Adelaide's Lament (Guys and Dolls)
Slow Boat to China
Frank Loesser
Slow Boat to China
Slow Boat to China
Ensemble
Spring Will Be a Little Late This Year
Frank Loesser
Spring Will Be a Little Late This Year
Spring Will Be a Little Late This Year
Guys and Dolls; 'Sit down, you're rocking the boat'
Frank Loesser
Guys and Dolls; 'Sit down, you're rocking the boat'
Guys and Dolls; 'Sit down, you're rocking the boat'
Fugue for Tinhorns from Guys and Dolls
Frank Loesser
Fugue for Tinhorns from Guys and Dolls
Fugue for Tinhorns from Guys and Dolls
Overture To Guys And Dolls
Frank Loesser
Overture To Guys And Dolls
Overture To Guys And Dolls
Guys and Dolls: Sit down, you're rockin' the boat
Frank Loesser
Guys and Dolls: Sit down, you're rockin' the boat
Guys and Dolls: Sit down, you're rockin' the boat
Guys and Dolls
Frank Loesser
Guys and Dolls
Guys and Dolls
Guys and dolls - musical
Frank Loesser
Guys and dolls - musical
Guys and dolls - musical
Performer
The Boys In The Backroom
Frank Loesser
The Boys In The Backroom
The Boys In The Backroom
Performer
Luck Be a Lady
Frank Loesser
Luck Be a Lady
Luck Be a Lady
Performer
My time of day.... I've never been in love before (Guys and Dolls)
Frank Loesser
My time of day.... I've never been in love before (Guys and Dolls)
My time of day.... I've never been in love before (Guys and Dolls)
If I were a bell (Guys and Dolls)
Frank Loesser
If I were a bell (Guys and Dolls)
If I were a bell (Guys and Dolls)
Orchestra
Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat [Guys & Dolls]
Frank Loesser
Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat [Guys & Dolls]
Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat [Guys & Dolls]
I wish that I were twins
Joseph Meyer & The Man Overboard
I wish that I were twins
I wish that I were twins
Composer
Ensemble
If I Were a Bell from Guys and Dolls
Frank Loesser
If I Were a Bell from Guys and Dolls
If I Were a Bell from Guys and Dolls
Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat (feat. Stubby Kaye)
Frank Loesser
Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat (feat. Stubby Kaye)
Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat (feat. Stubby Kaye)
Sue Me (feat. Vivian Blaine)
Frank Sinatra
Sue Me (feat. Vivian Blaine)
Sue Me (feat. Vivian Blaine)
Luck Be a Lady (feat. Marlon Brando)
Frank Loesser
Luck Be a Lady (feat. Marlon Brando)
Luck Be a Lady (feat. Marlon Brando)
Take Back Your Mink
The Goldwyn Girls, Frank Loesser & Vivian Blaine
Take Back Your Mink
Take Back Your Mink
Performer
My Time of Day
Frank Loesser
My Time of Day
My Time of Day
If I Were a Bell (feat. Jean Simmons)
Frank Loesser
If I Were a Bell (feat. Jean Simmons)
If I Were a Bell (feat. Jean Simmons)
Adelaide
Frank Sinatra
Adelaide
Adelaide
Adelaide's Lament (feat. Vivian Blaine)
Frank Loesser
Adelaide's Lament (feat. Vivian Blaine)
Adelaide's Lament (feat. Vivian Blaine)
I've Never Been in Love Before
Frank Loesser
I've Never Been in Love Before
I've Never Been in Love Before
Pet Me Poppa
The Goldwyn Girls, Frank Loesser & Vivian Blaine
Pet Me Poppa
Pet Me Poppa
Performer
I'll Know (feat. Jean Simmons & Marlon Brando)
Frank Loesser
I'll Know (feat. Jean Simmons & Marlon Brando)
I'll Know (feat. Jean Simmons & Marlon Brando)
The Oldest Established
Harry Wilson, Frank Loesser, Frank Sinatra, Stubby Kaye, Johnny Silver & Jerry Orbach
The Oldest Established
The Oldest Established
Performer
Follow the Fold
Mission Band, Frank Loesser, Jean Simmons & Marlon Brando
Follow the Fold
Follow the Fold
Performer
Fugue for Tinhorns
Danny Dayton, Frank Loesser, Stubby Kaye & Johnny Silver
Fugue for Tinhorns
Fugue for Tinhorns
Performer
Overture
Frank Loesser
Overture
Overture
A Woman in Love
Renee Renor, Frank Loesser, Marlon Brando & Jean Simmons
A Woman in Love
A Woman in Love
Performer
Guys And Dolls
Frank Sinatra
Guys And Dolls
Guys And Dolls
Slow boat to China
Phil Woods
Slow boat to China
Slow boat to China
Sit down, you're rocking the boat (from Guys and Dolls, film score)
Frank Loesser
Sit down, you're rocking the boat (from Guys and Dolls, film score)
Sit down, you're rocking the boat (from Guys and Dolls, film score)
Sit Down, Youre Rockin The Boat
Frank Loesser
Sit Down, Youre Rockin The Boat
Sit Down, Youre Rockin The Boat
The Oldest Established Crap Game in New York
Frank Loesser
The Oldest Established Crap Game in New York
Baby, it's cold outside - song [written for the film 'Neptune's daughter']
Frank Loesser
Baby, it's cold outside - song [written for the film 'Neptune's daughter']
A Bushel and a Peck
Doris Day
A Bushel and a Peck
A Bushel and a Peck
The Most Happy Fella - Joey, Joey, Joey
Frank Loesser
The Most Happy Fella - Joey, Joey, Joey
