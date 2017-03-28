Mohammed FairouzBorn 1 November 1985
Mohammed Fairouz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1985-11-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0a03a806-2da8-441c-8477-81b0c5849ef6
Mohammed Fairouz Biography (Wikipedia)
Mohammed Fairouz (born November 1, 1985) is an American composer.
He is one of the most frequently performed composers of his generation and has been described as an important new artistic voice.
Fairouz began composing at an early age and studied at the New England Conservatory of Music and the Curtis Institute of Music. His teachers included Gunther Schuller, Halim El-Dabh, and John Heiss.
Fairouz lives in New York City.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mohammed Fairouz Tracks
Sort by
Different Ways to Pray (BBC Proms Dubai)
Mohammed Fairouz
Different Ways to Pray (BBC Proms Dubai)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04f4pwp.jpglink
Different Ways to Pray (BBC Proms Dubai)
Last played on
Pax Universalis (BBC Proms Dubai)
Mohammed Fairouz
Pax Universalis (BBC Proms Dubai)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04f4pwp.jpglink
Pax Universalis (BBC Proms Dubai)
Last played on
Mohammed Fairouz Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist