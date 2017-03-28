Mohammed Fairouz (born November 1, 1985) is an American composer.

He is one of the most frequently performed composers of his generation and has been described as an important new artistic voice.

Fairouz began composing at an early age and studied at the New England Conservatory of Music and the Curtis Institute of Music. His teachers included Gunther Schuller, Halim El-Dabh, and John Heiss.

Fairouz lives in New York City.