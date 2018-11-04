The Del‐VikingsFormed 1955
The Del‐Vikings
1955
The Del‐Vikings Biography (Wikipedia)
The Del-Vikings (also known as The Dell-Vikings) are an American doo-wop musical group that recorded several hit singles in the 1950s and continued to record and tour with various lineups in later decades. The group is notable for the hit songs "Come Go with Me" and "Whispering Bells", and for having been a successful racially mixed musical group during a period of time when such groups were rare.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Whispering Bells
The Del‐Vikings
Whispering Bells
Whispering Bells
Come Go With Me
The Del‐Vikings
Come Go With Me
Come Go With Me
I hear wedding bells
The Del‐Vikings
I hear wedding bells
I hear wedding bells
I Hear Bells ( Wedding Bells)
The Del‐Vikings
I Hear Bells ( Wedding Bells)
I Hear Bells ( Wedding Bells)
The Del-Vikings - Come Go With Me
The Del‐Vikings
The Del-Vikings - Come Go With Me
The Del-Vikings - Come Go With Me
Little Billy Boy
The Del‐Vikings
Little Billy Boy
Little Billy Boy
Down In Bermuda
The Del‐Vikings
Down In Bermuda
Down In Bermuda
Bring Back Your Heart
The Del‐Vikings
Bring Back Your Heart
Bring Back Your Heart
A Sunday Kind Of Love
The Del‐Vikings
A Sunday Kind Of Love
A Sunday Kind Of Love
The Big Beat
The Del‐Vikings
The Big Beat
The Big Beat
Hollywood & Vine
The Del‐Vikings
Hollywood & Vine
Hollywood & Vine
