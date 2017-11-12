Bob NolanBorn 13 April 1908. Died 16 June 1980
Bob Nolan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1908-04-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/09ffd55e-f998-4f9f-9e62-107789ada951
Bob Nolan Biography (Wikipedia)
Bob Nolan (born Robert Clarence Nobles, April 13, 1908 – June 16, 1980) was a Canadian-born American singer, songwriter, and actor. He was a founding member of the Sons of the Pioneers, and composer of numerous Country music and Western music songs, including the standards "Cool Water" and "Tumbling Tumbleweeds." He is generally regarded as one of the finest Western songwriters of all time. As an actor and singer he appeared in scores of Western films.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bob Nolan Tracks
Sort by
Cool Water
Bob Nolan
Cool Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cool Water
Last played on
Cool Water
Burl Ives
Cool Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjl.jpglink
Cool Water
Last played on
Bob Nolan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist