Frédéric ChopinComposer. Born 22 February 1810. Died 17 October 1849
Frédéric Chopin Biography (BBC)
Chopin’s father was a Frenchman who went to Poland, where he earned his living as a teacher and married a Polish woman. Their only son, Fryderyk (or Frédéric), was a child prodigy whose playing was in demand among the aristocracy of Warsaw. He had a Polonaise published when he was aged only 7. He played for the unpopular Grand Duke Constantin at the age of 10, and the Tsar when he was 15. (In the post Napoleonic era Poland was part of the Russian empire.) Chopin entered the Warsaw Conservatory the following year and took Józef Elsner’s three-year course in harmony, counterpoint and composition.
Chopin’s first piano teacher, Adalbert Zywny, had already introduced him to the music of Bach and the Viennese classics. As a pianist, however, Chopin is considered to have been self-taught: he doesn’t seem to have needed to practise very much. His more extended early works were decorative and brilliant, in the line of display pieces by touring virtuosos like Hummel.
After giving two big concerts in Warsaw at which he introduced his two piano concertos, Chopin left for Vienna in November 1830, staying eight months, during which he learnt of the Warsaw Uprising. He never saw Poland again. He made his way to Paris, where he soon felt at home, since there were many Polish émigrés in the French capital.
Although he made his French debut in the Salle Pleyel, Chopin disliked the publicity and pressure of large concerts, preferring small gatherings in society apartments, where the subtlety of his touch could be better appreciated. Because of his popularity, he found he could make a handsome living from teaching: not only rich young ladies, but also talented students who became professionals. His music sold well, and from 1833 it was published simultaneously in England, France and Germany.
Chopin wrote Nocturnes and shorter pieces in dance forms, such as Mazurkas, Waltzes and Polonaises, throughout his career. He found his mature style early, with the first set of Études, Op. 10 (1829–32). These are still, with their sequel, the Op. 25 set, the cornerstone of modern piano technique, as well as powerfully poetic pieces.
Chopin started a relationship with the novelist George Sand in 1838, composing some of his Préludes, Op. 28, during a winter spent with her in Majorca, where bad weather exacerbated his tuberculosis. From 1839 to 1845 he spent winters in Paris and summers at Sand’s country house at Nohant, writing the Third and Fourth Scherzos, the last two Ballades, the Fantasy in F minor and the Sonata No. 3 in B minor.
The liaison with Sand broke up in 1847, complicated by battles with her two children. The following year, revolution broke out in Paris. An escape of sorts was offered by Chopin’s rich Scottish pupil Jane Stirling, who invited him to England and Scotland, though by now he was seriously ill. He died less than a year after his return to Paris.
Profile © Adrian Jack
Frédéric Chopin Biography (Wikipedia)
Frédéric François Chopin (1 March 1810 – 17 October 1849) was a Polish composer and virtuoso pianist of the Romantic era who wrote primarily for solo piano. He has maintained worldwide renown as a leading musician of his era, one whose "poetic genius was based on a professional technique that was without equal in his generation."
Chopin was born Fryderyk Franciszek Chopin in the Duchy of Warsaw and grew up in Warsaw, which in 1815 became part of Congress Poland. A child prodigy, he completed his musical education and composed his earlier works in Warsaw before leaving Poland at the age of 20, less than a month before the outbreak of the November 1830 Uprising. At 21, he settled in Paris. Thereafter—in the last 18 years of his life—he gave only 30 public performances, preferring the more intimate atmosphere of the salon. He supported himself by selling his compositions and by giving piano lessons, for which he was in high demand. Chopin formed a friendship with Franz Liszt and was admired by many of his other musical contemporaries (including Robert Schumann). In 1835, Chopin obtained French citizenship. After a failed engagement to Maria Wodzińska from 1836 to 1837, he maintained an often troubled relationship with the French writer Amantine Dupin (known by her pen name, George Sand). A brief and unhappy visit to Majorca with Sand in 1838–39 would prove one of his most productive periods of composition. In his final years, he was supported financially by his admirer Jane Stirling, who also arranged for him to visit Scotland in 1848. For most of his life, Chopin was in poor health. He died in Paris in 1849 at the age of 39, probably of pericarditis aggravated by tuberculosis.
- Pavel Kolesnikov's transfixing Chopin live on In Tunehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m06f6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m06f6.jpg2016-12-20T11:19:00.000ZThe Russian pianist plays Chopin's Mazurka in A minor Op 17 No 4, live on BBC Radio 3.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04m07mk
Pavel Kolesnikov's transfixing Chopin live on In Tune
- Yulianna Avdeeva plays a haunting Chopin Nocturnehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047xp9g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047xp9g.jpg2016-09-15T09:59:00.000ZPianist Yulianna Avdeeva performs Chopin's Nocturne in C sharp minor live on In Tune.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047xr4h
Yulianna Avdeeva plays a haunting Chopin Nocturne
- Sol Gabetta plays Chopin live on In Tune.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041b82j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041b82j.jpg2016-07-13T12:23:00.000ZSol Gabetta and Marc Verter play Glazunov's arrangement of Chopin's Etude in C minor.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041bfds
Sol Gabetta plays Chopin live on In Tune.
- Lucy Parham plays Chopin live on In Tunehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040d0x4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040d0x4.jpg2016-07-04T11:20:00.000ZLucy Parham plays 'Raindrops' No.15 of Chopin's 24 Preludes live on In Tunehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040dy0q
Lucy Parham plays Chopin live on In Tune
- Chopin: Mazurkas and Polonaiseshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01s8msc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01s8msc.jpg2014-05-13T12:03:00.000ZStephen Johnson on the intricacies and folk elements in Chopin's mazurkas and polonaises.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01z080m
Chopin: Mazurkas and Polonaises
- Field and Chopin (1782-1837 and 1810-1849)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ytcgd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ytcgd.jpg2014-05-09T14:56:00.000ZDonald Macleod explores the lives and work of Fryderyk Chopin and John Fieldhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01ytch7
Field and Chopin (1782-1837 and 1810-1849)
- Fryderyk Chopinhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01yn8nh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01yn8nh.jpg2014-05-07T13:44:00.000ZChopin's highly creative final years, spent at his lover's retreat.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01yn8pl
Fryderyk Chopin
- Fryderyk Chopinhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01yn85k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01yn85k.jpg2014-05-07T13:34:00.000ZDonald Macleod introduces music and stories from the life of Fryderyk Chopin.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01yn8bk
Fryderyk Chopin
- Chopin: Mazurkashttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w3rrf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w3rrf.jpg2014-03-23T17:08:00.000ZDavid Owen Norris recommends a version from recordings of Chopin's Mazurkashttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01w3rrj
Chopin: Mazurkas
Featured Works
Frédéric Chopin Tracks
Sort by
Mazurka in B major, Op 56 No 1
Polonaise in C sharp minor, Op 26 No 1
Grand duo in E major on themes from Meyerbeer's 'Robert le Diable'
Mazurka in G minor, Op 24, No.1
Prelude in C minor, Op 28
Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise in E flat
Mazurkas, Op 68
Mazurkas, Op 67
Nocturne in E, Op 62, No.2
Scherzo in B flat minor
Waltzes, Op 64
Waltzes, Op 34
Nocturne in F sharp, Op 48, No.2
Nocturne in C minor, Op 48, No.1
Waltz in C sharp minor, Op 64 No 2
From 2 Nocturnes for piano Op 62: No 2 in E major
Mazurkas Op. 6
Study in A minor, Op 25 No 11
Nocturne In E Minor
Three Polonaises
Mazurka in A minor, Op 17 No 4
2 Nocturnes for piano Op.62
Mazurka in B flat major, Op 7 No 1
Mazurka in A minor Op 17 No 4
Mazurka in C sharp minor, Op 63 No 3
12 Studies Op 25 for piano
Ballade No 3 in A flat major, Op 47
Variations in A major, 'Souvenir de Paganini'
Waltz, Op 70 No 2 in F minor
Mazurka in C sharp minor, Op 63 No 3
Nocturne in F major, Op 15 No 1
Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 65: II. Scherzo
Polonaise in A flat major, Op 53, 'Eroica'
Study in E major, Op 10 No 3
Piano Sonata no 2 in B flat minor, Op 35
Polonaise in C minor, Op 40 no 2
Etude in C sharp minor, Op 25 no 7
Three Mazurkas, Op 59
Prelude in C sharp minor, Op 45
Fantaisie-Impromptu in C sharp minor, Op. 66
Tarantelle in A flat major, Op 43
Scherzo No 2 in B flat minor, Op 31
Study in G flat major, Op 10 No 5, 'Black key'
Sonata for Cello and Piano in G Minor Op.65
Waltz in A flat major Op.34 No.1
4 Mazurkas for piano (Op.33)
Scherzo, Molto vivace from Sonata in B minor, Op.58
Waltz in A minor, Op 34 No 2
Waltz in E flat major, Op 18, 'Grande valse brillante'
Latest Frédéric Chopin News
Frédéric Chopin Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No 5 in C minor - Excerpt
-
Colin Currie: the disturbing and beautiful musical landscape of Schubert
-
Paul Lewis: how can life shape the way we hear music?
-
Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin
-
Schumann: Symphony No.4
-
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.30 in E, Op.109
-
Beethoven
-
Ilker Arcayürek sings Schubert's 'Der Lindenbaum'
-
Could this be the saddest goodbye song?
-
Schubert