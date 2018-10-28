Anne MagouëtSoprano
Anne Magouët
Anne Magouët Tracks
Zain (Deuxième Leçon de Ténèbres)
François Couperin
The lowest trees have tops
John Dowland
All ye, whom Love or Fortune
John Dowland
