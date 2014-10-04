Trevor Koehler (1935-1975) was an American saxophonist. He recorded with Gil Evans, The Insect Trust, Cornell Dupree, Lou Reed, Octopus. Allan Houser wrote a jazz piece called "Running Wild With Trevor Koehler" that he recorded with his sextet. Father of Glade Koehler and Seth Koehler.

Trevor Koehler committed suicide in 1975.