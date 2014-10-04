Trevor KoehlerBorn 9 July 1936. Died 1 February 1975
Trevor Koehler
1936-07-09
Trevor Koehler Biography (Wikipedia)
Trevor Koehler (1935-1975) was an American saxophonist. He recorded with Gil Evans, The Insect Trust, Cornell Dupree, Lou Reed, Octopus. Allan Houser wrote a jazz piece called "Running Wild With Trevor Koehler" that he recorded with his sextet. Father of Glade Koehler and Seth Koehler.
Trevor Koehler committed suicide in 1975.
Trevor Koehler Tracks
Crosstown Traffic
The Gil Evans Orchestra
Crosstown Traffic
Crosstown Traffic
