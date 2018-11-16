Nina KoshetzBorn 30 December 1891. Died 14 May 1965
Nina Koshetz
1891-12-30
Nina Koshetz Biography (Wikipedia)
Nina Koshetz (Ukrainian: Ніна Павлівна Кошиць; Russian: Нина Павловна Кошиц; née Poray-Koshetz (uk:Порай-Кошиці); 30 December 1891 – 14 May 1965) was a Russian-Ukrainian, later American opera soprano, recital singer and actress. The niece of Oleksandr Koshytsa.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
