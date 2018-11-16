Nina Koshetz (Ukrainian: Ніна Павлівна Кошиць; Russian: Нина Павловна Кошиц; née Poray-Koshetz (uk:Порай-Кошиці); 30 December 1891 – 14 May 1965) was a Russian-Ukrainian, later American opera soprano, recital singer and actress. The niece of Oleksandr Koshytsa.