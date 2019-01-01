CactusUS hard rock supergroup. Formed 1970
Cactus
1970
Cactus Biography (Wikipedia)
Cactus is an American hard rock band formed in 1969. It is composed of 5 members, Jimmy Kunes as lead singer (2006–present), Jim McCarty on the guitar (1970–71, 2006–present), Carmine Appice on the drums, Pete Bremy on the bass and Randy Pratt on the harmonica.
