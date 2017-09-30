Mark EliyahuIsraeli kamancheh player, composer, musical producer and arranger.. Born 28 May 1982
Mark Eliyahu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982-05-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/09ebbef4-7a20-4df4-b95c-ccb651d3ffde
Mark Eliyahu Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Eliyahu (Hebrew: מארק אליהו; born 28 May 1982, Dagestan, Russian SSR) is an Israeli musician. He plays the kamancheh.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mark Eliyahu Tracks
Sort by
Through Me
Mark Eliyahu
Through Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Through Me
Last played on
Back to artist