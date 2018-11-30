Elizabeth Poole
Elizabeth Poole
Elizabeth Poole Tracks
Mass in C minor 'Great' K.427
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Aon3_Wk13_Wednesday_Choral Symphony
Gabriel Jackson
All the Ends of the Earth
Judith Weir
Requiem (K.626) in D minor
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Orchestra
Spirituals (no. 2: Nobody Knows & no. 3: Go Down Moses)
Michael Tippett
Choir
Spirituals (no. 1: Steal Away)
Michael Tippett
Choir
Hymn to St Peter Op.56a for treble solo
Benjamin Britten
