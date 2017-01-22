Kelly Minter (born September 23, 1975) is a Christian worship leader, author, speaker, songwriter, and musician. The daughter of a pastor, Minter grew up in Northern Virginia and as a teenager was more interested in sports than music. When she was a senior in high school, Minter was offered and then lost a college basketball scholarship. To help her recover from that disappointment, Minter started playing the guitar.

In 1999 she headed to Nashville, Tennessee. Then in 2001 she started her career as a recording artist with her major-label debut, Good Day. Her next album, the 2003 Wrestling with Angels included the song “This Is My Offering,” which climbed to number one on the charts. After the 2003 album, Minter ended management and record ties and, eventually, began leading worship in churches, which she still does. Additionally, Minter leads worship and speaks at various events, including the Kingsway worship conference in England and the LifeWay Christian Resources After Eve event. She recently began teaching from the Christian Standard Bible.