Maury Muehleisen
1949-01-14
Maury Muehleisen Biography (Wikipedia)
Maurice T. "Maury" Muehleisen (January 14, 1949 – September 20, 1973) was an American-born musician, songwriter, and artist best known for his studio work, live accompaniment, and impact on the music of Jim Croce. He died in the same plane crash that killed Croce.
I Remember Mary
