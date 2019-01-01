Brian Risberg Clausen, better known as Bryan Rice (born 29 May 1978 in Roskilde, Denmark), is a Danish pop singer and songwriter.

His debut single "No Promises" was a huge hit in Denmark in the Autumn of 2005/spring of 2006. The song was covered and released by British The X Factor winner Shayne Ward reaching number two in the United Kingdom.

In 2006 he released "Homeless Heart", a cover of the Amanda Stott song, which was the second single from his debut album, Confessional. The song was used as the opening theme to the Danish reality television program Paradise Hotel. Two more singles followed, "Can't Say I'm Sorry" and "Where Do You Go?". "Can't Say I'm Sorry" was later released by Erik Segerstedt, runner-up of the Swedish Idol, and peaked at number one in Sweden. "Can't Say I'm Sorry" was also released by Canadian Idol winner Theo Tams on his debut album Give It All Away.

His second studio album, Good News, was released in 2007.

Bryan received his first gold record for the sale of 20,000 copies in Denmark, and platinum for more than 13,000 downloads of "No Promises". Furthermore, Bryan was nominated "Best Danish Male Singer" at the 2006 Zulu Awards.