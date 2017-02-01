Karen DaltonBorn 19 July 1937. Died 19 March 1993
Karen Dalton
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05gl03d.jpg
1937-07-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/09e1f320-5f26-415a-ad19-003f6e9969e8
Karen Dalton Biography (Wikipedia)
Karen J. Dalton (born Karen J. Cariker; July 19, 1937 – March 19, 1993) was an American folk blues singer, guitarist, and banjo player. She was associated with the early 1960s Greenwich Village folk music scene, particularly with Fred Neil, the Holy Modal Rounders, and Bob Dylan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karen Dalton Tracks
Sort by
Something On Your Mind
Karen Dalton
Something On Your Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl03d.jpglink
Something On Your Mind
Last played on
I Love You More Than Words Can Say
Karen Dalton
I Love You More Than Words Can Say
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl03d.jpglink
I Love You More Than Words Can Say
Last played on
Little Bit Of Rain
Karen Dalton
Little Bit Of Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl03d.jpglink
Little Bit Of Rain
Last played on
Katie Cruel
Karen Dalton
Katie Cruel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl03d.jpglink
Katie Cruel
Last played on
In The Evening (It's So Hard To Tell Who's Going To Love You The Best)
Karen Dalton
In The Evening (It's So Hard To Tell Who's Going To Love You The Best)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl03d.jpglink
Red Sole Apple Juice
Walt Conley & Karen Dalton
Red Sole Apple Juice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl03d.jpglink
Red Sole Apple Juice
Performer
Last played on
When A Man Loves A Woman
Karen Dalton
When A Man Loves A Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl03d.jpglink
When A Man Loves A Woman
Last played on
Are You Leaving For The Country
Karen Dalton
Are You Leaving For The Country
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl03d.jpglink
Are You Leaving For The Country
Last played on
Down On The Street
Karen Dalton
Down On The Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl03d.jpglink
Down On The Street
Last played on
Ribbon Bow
Karen Dalton
Ribbon Bow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl03d.jpglink
Ribbon Bow
Last played on
Katie Cruel (Heritage Track)
Karen Dalton
Katie Cruel (Heritage Track)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl03d.jpglink
Katie Cruel (Heritage Track)
Last played on
Nottingham Town
Karen Dalton
Nottingham Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl03d.jpglink
Nottingham Town
Last played on
How Sweet It Is
Karen Dalton
How Sweet It Is
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl03d.jpglink
How Sweet It Is
Last played on
Blues On The Ceiling
Karen Dalton
Blues On The Ceiling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl03d.jpglink
Blues On The Ceiling
Last played on
Same Old Man
Karen Dalton
Same Old Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl03d.jpglink
Same Old Man
Last played on
Dem Kinda Woman
Karen Dalton
Dem Kinda Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl03d.jpglink
Dem Kinda Woman
Last played on
In a Station
Karen Dalton
In a Station
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl03d.jpglink
In a Station
Last played on
Skillet Good And Greasy
Karen Dalton
Skillet Good And Greasy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl03d.jpglink
Skillet Good And Greasy
Last played on
Playlists featuring Karen Dalton
Latest Karen Dalton News
Karen Dalton Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist