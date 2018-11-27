Cinema BizarreFormed 2005
Cinema Bizarre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/09e126f5-28c2-426c-bc08-6fb44ef8a9c8
Cinema Bizarre Biography (Wikipedia)
Cinema Bizarre was a German glam rock band from Berlin. They released their debut album in 2007. Their manager was Lacrimosa singer and songwriter Tilo Wolff. In January 2010, the band announced that they were taking a break.
Cinema has sold more than 1.5 million records worldwide.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cinema Bizarre Tracks
Sort by
Lovesongs (They Kill Me)
Cinema Bizarre
Lovesongs (They Kill Me)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lovesongs (They Kill Me)
Last played on
Cinema Bizarre Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist