Rodion ShchedrinBorn 16 December 1932
Rodion Shchedrin
1932-12-16
Rodion Shchedrin Biography (Wikipedia)
Rodion Konstantinovich Shchedrin (Russian: Родион Константинович Щедрин, Rodion Konstantinovič Ščedrin,; born 16 December 1932) is a Soviet and Russian composer and pianist, winner of the Lenin Prize (1984), USSR State Prize (1972), and the State Prize of the Russian Federation (1992), and is a former member of the Interregional Deputy Group (1989–1991). He is also a citizen of Lithuania and Spain.
Rodion Shchedrin Tracks
Carmen Ballet Suite (Bolero; Torero)
Rodion Shchedrin
Carmen Ballet Suite (Bolero; Torero)
Carmen Ballet Suite (Bolero; Torero)
'Carmen' Suite - after Bizet
Rodion Shchedrin
'Carmen' Suite - after Bizet
'Carmen' Suite - after Bizet
The Sealed Angel
Rodion Shchedrin
The Sealed Angel
The Sealed Angel
Romance for six hands
Sergei Rachmaninov
Romance for six hands
Romance for six hands
Piano Concerto No 2
Rodion Shchedrin
Piano Concerto No 2
Piano Concerto No 2
Les toreadors, Act 1 (Carmen Suite)
Georges Bizet
Les toreadors, Act 1 (Carmen Suite)
Les toreadors, Act 1 (Carmen Suite)
Carmen - ballet suite for strings and percussion [after Bizet]
Rodion Shchedrin
Carmen - ballet suite for strings and percussion [after Bizet]
Carmen - ballet suite for strings and percussion [after Bizet]
The Lord's Prayer (The Sealed Angel)
Rodion Shchedrin
The Lord's Prayer (The Sealed Angel)
The Lord's Prayer (The Sealed Angel)
Choir
Tango No.2
Isaac Albéniz
Tango No.2
Tango No.2
Dialogues with Shostakovich
Rodion Shchedrin
Dialogues with Shostakovich
Dialogues with Shostakovich
Concerto for orchestra no1 - Naughty Limericks
Rodion Shchedrin
Concerto for orchestra no1 - Naughty Limericks
Concerto for orchestra no1 - Naughty Limericks
R100_Sealed Angel (excerpt)
Rodion Shchedrin
R100_Sealed Angel (excerpt)
R100_Sealed Angel (excerpt)
Performer
Carmen Suite (Second Intermezzo)
Rodion Shchedrin
Carmen Suite (Second Intermezzo)
Carmen Suite (Second Intermezzo)
Torero (Carmen Suite)
Rodion Shchedrin
Torero (Carmen Suite)
Torero (Carmen Suite)
Quadrille from the opera Not Love Alone
Rodion Shchedrin
Quadrille from the opera Not Love Alone
Quadrille from the opera Not Love Alone
Performer
The Seagull Suite - Interlude
Rodion Shchedrin
The Seagull Suite - Interlude
The Seagull Suite - Interlude
Carmen Ballet Suite - Habanera
Rodion Shchedrin
Carmen Ballet Suite - Habanera
Carmen Ballet Suite - Habanera
Concerto for Orchestra No.1 Naughty Limericks
Rodion Shchedrin
Concerto for Orchestra No.1 Naughty Limericks
Concerto for Orchestra No.1 Naughty Limericks
In the style of Albeniz
Rodion Shchedrin
In the style of Albeniz
In the style of Albeniz
In the style of Albeniz
Rodion Shchedrin
In the style of Albeniz
In the style of Albeniz
Toccata
Rodion Shchedrin
Toccata
Toccata
Carmen Suite (Finale)
Rodion Shchedrin
Carmen Suite (Finale)
Carmen Suite (Finale)
Bolero and Torero movements from Carmen Suite
Rodion Shchedrin
Bolero and Torero movements from Carmen Suite
Bolero and Torero movements from Carmen Suite
In imitation of Albeniz
Ludmil Angelov, Vesko Eschkenazy, Tziganov, D. & Rodion Shchedrin
In imitation of Albeniz
In imitation of Albeniz
Humoreske for wind quintet
Ludmil Angelov, Vesko Eschkenazy, Tziganov, D. & Rodion Shchedrin
Humoreske for wind quintet
Humoreske for wind quintet
Carmen - ballet suite for strings and percussion [after Bizet]
Rodion Shchedrin
Carmen - ballet suite for strings and percussion [after Bizet]
Carmen - ballet suite for strings and percussion [after Bizet]
Carmen - ballet suite for strings and percussion: Dance, Bolero and Torero, arranged for s
Rodion Shchedrin
Carmen - ballet suite for strings and percussion: Dance, Bolero and Torero, arranged for s
Carmen - ballet suite for strings and percussion [after Bizet]
Rodion Shchedrin
Carmen - ballet suite for strings and percussion [after Bizet]
Carmen - ballet suite for strings and percussion [after Bizet]
Torero & Carmen (Carmen Suite)
Rodion Shchedrin
Torero & Carmen (Carmen Suite)
Torero & Carmen (Carmen Suite)
Dance from the Carmen Suite (after Bizet)
Rodion Shchedrin
Dance from the Carmen Suite (after Bizet)
Dance from the Carmen Suite (after Bizet)
Carmen's Entrance and Habanera from "Carmen" suite for strings & percussion (after Bizet)
Rodion Shchedrin
Carmen's Entrance and Habanera from "Carmen" suite for strings & percussion (after Bizet)
Quadrille (Not Love Alone)
Rodion Shchedrin
Quadrille (Not Love Alone)
Quadrille (Not Love Alone)
Concerto for orchestra No.1 "Naughty Limericks"
Rodion Shchedrin
Concerto for orchestra No.1 "Naughty Limericks"
Concerto for orchestra No.1 "Naughty Limericks"
