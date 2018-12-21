Rodion Konstantinovich Shchedrin (Russian: Родион Константинович Щедрин, Rodion Konstantinovič Ščedrin,; born 16 December 1932) is a Soviet and Russian composer and pianist, winner of the Lenin Prize (1984), USSR State Prize (1972), and the State Prize of the Russian Federation (1992), and is a former member of the Interregional Deputy Group (1989–1991). He is also a citizen of Lithuania and Spain.