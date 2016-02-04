Gordon WalkerBagpiper
Gordon Walker
Gordon Walker Biography (Wikipedia)
Gordon Walker is a piper.
Gordon Walker Tracks
KNIGHTSWOOD CEILIDH/PAP OF GLENCOE/SHEPHERD'S CROOK/EWE WI THE CROOKIT HORN/SHEEPWIFE/JOHN MORRISON OF ASSYNT HOUSE
Gordon Walker
Goat Hill, P/M George Allan, Crossing the Minch
Gordon Walker
Hindro Hindro (namless from the Campbell Canntaireachd)
Gordon Walker
The Braes of Castle Grant, Tulloch Catle, John Morrison of Assynt House
Gordon Walker
BLACK ISLE/BANKS OF THE LOSSIE/FESTIVAL MARCH
Gordon Walker
ORAN MOR MHICLEOID/LADY IN THE BOTTLE/ROCKY ROAD TO DUBLIN/FIDDLERS' RALLY
Gordon Walker
The Clan MacColl / Hugh Kennedy / Pipers Bonnet / Ewe wi' the Crookit Horn / The Sheepwife / John Morrison o' Assynt House
Gordon Walker
Elspeth Campbell / John Roy Stuart / John Morrison of Assynt House
Gordon Walker
Clan MacColl / Braes of Castle Grant / Shepherd's Crook / Piper's Bonnet / Smith of Chilliecassie / Cockerel in the Creel
Gordon Walker
Lady Madelina Sinclair / Munlochy Bridge / Mac-an-Irish / Stumpie / The Bridge of Bogie / Cutty's Wedding / Highland Reel / Molly on the Shore / Kenneth Mor / Marion & Donald / Duke of Hamilton's Reel / The Silver Spear
Gordon Walker
The Braes of Castle Grant / Caberfeidh / John Morrison of Assynt House
Gordon Walker
MacLeod's Oran Mor / The Lady in the Bottle / The Rocky Road to Dublin / The Fiddlers' Rally
Gordon Walker
Tom Keldie's Birthday / The MacLennans of Croy / Captain Horne / J.J. MacKenzie of Garynahine / Cheerful Tam / Spitfire / Kenneth Mhor
Gordon Walker
The Wee Man From Skye / The Rakes of Kildare
Gordon Walker
The Wee Man From Skye / The Rakes of Kildare
The Bottle's Empty / Major Nickerson's Fancy / Lady in the Bottle / Calliope House / The Eaves
Gordon Walker
Atholl Cummers
Gordon Walker
Atholl Cummers
Lament for Macswan of Roag
Gordon Walker
Lament for Macswan of Roag
Argyllshire Gathering / Lady MacKenzie of Gairloch / Cailleach an Dudain
Gordon Walker
The Argyllshire Gathering / Hugh Kennedy / The Piper's Bonnet / The Ewe wi' the Crookit Horn
Gordon Walker
Row Me Home / Leaving Barra / The Old Wife of the Mill Dust / John Patterson's Mare
Gordon Walker
Hugh Kennedy / Tulloch Castle / Dr MacPhail's Reel
Gordon Walker
Fear a' Bhata / Spancil Hill / Paddy O'Rafferty / The Seagull / The Jig of Slurs / Duncan Mac
Gordon Walker
Freedom's Cry / MacPhedran's Strathspey / Stumpie / Thick Lies the Mist on Yon Hill / The Brolum / The Scots Air Reel / Jimmy Blue / The Duke of Hamilton's Reel
Gordon Walker
The Crags of Stirling / The 71st Highlanders
Gordon Walker
The Wee Man From Skye / Duncan MacKillop
Gordon Walker
The Wee Man From Skye / Duncan MacKillop
Edinburgh City Police / Maggie Cameron / Major David Manson
Gordon Walker
The Merry Macs / Crossing the Minch
Gordon Walker
The Merry Macs / Crossing the Minch
The Highland Wedding/The Piper's Bonnet/John Morrison Of Assynthouse
Gordon Walker
The Highland Wedding/The Piper's Bonnet/John Morrison Of Assynthouse
Tom An T-Searraich / Rakes of Kildare / Cameronian Rant
Gordon Walker
Pipe Major George Allan / Crossing the Minch
Gordon Walker
Lament for the Bobs of Balmoral
Gordon Walker
Lament for the Bobs of Balmoral
Little Girl's Waltz / Eavesdropper / Calliope house / Queen o' the Rushes / Fiddlers' Rally
Gordon Walker
Tom An T-Searraich / P.M. George Allan / Crossing the Minch
Gordon Walker
