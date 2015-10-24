Raymond "Ray" Kenneth Warleigh (28 September 1938 – 21 September 2015) was a UK-based alto saxophonist and flautist.

Ray Warleigh was born in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, and migrated to England in 1960, where he quickly established himself as an in-demand session musician.

He played and recorded with major figures and bands of the UK jazz and blues scene, including Alexis Korner, Tubby Hayes, Humphrey Lyttelton, Terry Smith, Ronnie Scott, Long John Baldry, John Mayall, Keef Hartley, Allan Holdsworth, Soft Machine, Georgie Fame, Mike Westbrook, Dick Morrissey and Kenny Wheeler, as well as Mike Oldfield, Nick Drake, and Charlie Watts. He accompanied visiting artists such as Champion Jack Dupree. According to John Fordham in The Guardian wrote: "Ray Warleigh brought a unique touch to every venture he played on from the 60s on, and had a successful 30-year career that partnered him with Dusty Springfield, Marianne Faithfull, Scott Walker and Stevie Wonder, among others."

Warleigh's first album, in 1968, was produced by Scott Walker. Warleigh's last album, Rue Victor Massé (2009), is an improvisation with free-jazz drummer Tony Marsh, has received critical acclaim. According to Jazz Review: "The duo’s synergy and common goals resound mightily here. Featuring Warleigh’s lyrically resplendent sax and flute lines, in concert with a crystalline audio sound, the musicians flex some muscle amid buoyant underpinnings."