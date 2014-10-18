Michelle LewisSinger-songwriter
Michelle Lewis
Michelle Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Michelle Lewis is an American singer-songwriter who has released two solo albums. She has since worked as a songwriter for artists including Cher, Shawn Colvin, Hilary Duff, Kay Hanley and Kelly Osbourne.
Michelle Lewis Tracks
Running Back Home
Michelle Lewis
Running Back Home
Running Back Home
Last played on
Something That Simple
Michelle Lewis
Something That Simple
Something That Simple
Last played on
None Of That Now
Michelle Lewis
None Of That Now
None Of That Now
Last played on
