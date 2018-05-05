Anton Barbeau is an American psychedelic singer-songwriter and producer from Sacramento, California. He is a multi-instrumentalist, playing guitar, piano, bass guitar, drums, synthesizers, and Mellotron.

Barbeau is known for combining surreal lyrics with pop melodies and has been described as being in the songwriting tradition of Robyn Hitchcock, Syd Barrett, XTC, and The Beatles. He has shared stages with artists like Hitchcock, Julian Cope, The Bevis Frond, Weezer, Mono, and a reformed Bay City Rollers.

His first CD, The Horse's Tongue, a collection of songs that had appeared on a number of self-released cassettes. The Horse's Tongue won Sacramento's SAMMIE Award for Album of the Year in 1994.

Since then he has released more than twenty albums, a number of singles and EPs, several anthologies, and collaborations with other artists. In the early 2000s, Barbeau began working extensively in the UK. His album King of Missouri was recorded in Bromley with neo-psychedelic band The Bevis Frond. The launch gig for Barbeau's following album, Guladong, took place at the famous Cavern Club in Liverpool.