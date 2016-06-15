Julian David Cope (born 21 October 1957) is an English musician, author, antiquarian, musicologist, poet and cultural commentator. Originally coming to prominence in 1978 as the singer and songwriter in Liverpool post-punk band the Teardrop Explodes, he has followed a solo career since 1983 and worked on musical side projects such as Queen Elizabeth, Brain Donor and Black Sheep.

Cope is also an author on Neolithic culture, publishing The Modern Antiquarian in 1998, and an outspoken political and cultural activist with a noted and public interest in occultism and paganism. He has written two volumes of autobiography; Head-On (1994) and Repossessed (1999); two volumes of archaeology; The Modern Antiquarian (1998) and The Megalithic European (2004); and three volumes of musicology; Krautrocksampler (1995), Japrocksampler (2007); and Copendium: A Guide to the Musical Underground (2012).