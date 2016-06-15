Julian Cope Biography (Wikipedia)
Julian David Cope (born 21 October 1957) is an English musician, author, antiquarian, musicologist, poet and cultural commentator. Originally coming to prominence in 1978 as the singer and songwriter in Liverpool post-punk band the Teardrop Explodes, he has followed a solo career since 1983 and worked on musical side projects such as Queen Elizabeth, Brain Donor and Black Sheep.
Cope is also an author on Neolithic culture, publishing The Modern Antiquarian in 1998, and an outspoken political and cultural activist with a noted and public interest in occultism and paganism. He has written two volumes of autobiography; Head-On (1994) and Repossessed (1999); two volumes of archaeology; The Modern Antiquarian (1998) and The Megalithic European (2004); and three volumes of musicology; Krautrocksampler (1995), Japrocksampler (2007); and Copendium: A Guide to the Musical Underground (2012).
- ‘I’m a born again drinker man’- The inspiration behind Julian Cope’s new albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04p0554.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04p0554.jpg2017-01-10T10:02:00.000ZJulian left the teetotal life behind on a prehistoric site at the foothills of Mount Ararat.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04p0595
‘I’m a born again drinker man’- The inspiration behind Julian Cope’s new album
- Julian Cope: Key of Life Interview with Mary Annehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03y2lhl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03y2lhl.jpg2016-06-12T07:30:00.000ZJulian Cope opens up to Mary Anne about his childhood in the Welsh valleys, the forming of Teardrop Explodes, the time he met John Peel, the influence of John Cale and religion...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03y2lhn
Julian Cope: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
- Julian Cope: Meeting John Peelhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03y2jsq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03y2jsq.jpg2016-06-12T05:44:00.000Z"I met John Peel once...he was in a field...and he looked scared"https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03y2jsv
Julian Cope: Meeting John Peel
- Julian Cope: "John Cale made me want to be an anarchist"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xy5rl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xy5rl.jpg2016-06-11T07:00:00.000ZJulian Cope of The Teardrop Explodes and solo fame on how one John Cale gig changed his life...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03xybhh
Julian Cope: "John Cale made me want to be an anarchist"
- Julian Cope: Liverpool in 1975? "It was the time of the bolshy git”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03y0615.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03y0615.jpg2016-06-11T07:00:00.000ZJulian Cope reflects on his early days in The Teardrop Explodes and how the Liverpool spirit shaped him.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03y062k
Julian Cope: Liverpool in 1975? "It was the time of the bolshy git”
- Julian Cope: Life in the Welsh Valleyshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xy3x6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xy3x6.jpg2016-06-11T06:30:00.000ZJulian Cope of The Teardrop Explodes and solo fame on life in the Welsh valleys with his grandparents.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03xy4ch
Julian Cope: Life in the Welsh Valleys
- Julian Copehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03k3bgc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03k3bgc.jpg2016-02-21T22:00:00.000ZStuart presents live music and chat from arch-drude Julian Cope, themed around his forthcoming nuptials.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03k3bh8
Julian Cope
- Julian Cope - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021p10n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021p10n.jpg2014-06-26T12:00:00.000ZTeardrop Explodes frontman and arch-drude Julian Cope joins Mark and Stuart on the show to talk about his new novel.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p021p12b
Julian Cope - Interview
Julian Cope Tracks
Sort by
World Shut Your Mouth
Trampolene
The Greatness And Perfection Of Love
I've Got My TV & My Pills
Greedhead Detector
Sunspots
Spacehopper
Jellypop Perky Jean
Head Hang Low
Mock Turtle
Psychedelic Odin
Eve's Volcano (Covered in Sin)
5 O'Clock World
Parallel University
Poet Is Priest
Eve's Volcano
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1987
Glastonbury: 1983
Latest Julian Cope News
Julian Cope Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"He never took his foot off the gas": Guy Garvey on Mark E Smith
-
The Fall - I Can Hear The Grass Grow (Later Archive 2005)
-
The Fall - Blindness (Later Archive 2005)
-
“Once it’s got you, you never let go” – Stewart Lee on the music of The Fall
-
Sharon Horgan - "The Fall were pretty much the only band I listened to in the early 90s"
-
Marc Riley and Gideon Coe reflect on the death of Mark E. Smith
-
Julian Cope: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
-
Julian Cope: Meeting John Peel
-
'It was always cinematic' The Associates' co-founder Alan Rankine talks about the band's reissues
-
Brix Smith-Start talks to Mark Radcliffe about joining The Fall