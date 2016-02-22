Sleaford ModsFormed 2006
Sleaford Mods
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06crqlj.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/09d8290b-6ada-422f-8ce3-19349fb1c15d
Sleaford Mods Biography (Wikipedia)
Sleaford Mods are an English electronic punk music duo formed in 2007 in Nottingham. The band features vocalist Jason Williamson and, since 2012, musician Andrew Fearn. They are known for their abrasive, minimalist musical style and embittered explorations of austerity-era Britain, culture, and working class life, delivered in Williamson's thick East Midlands accent. The duo have released several albums to critical praise.
Sleaford Mods Performances & Interviews
Sleaford Mods working on new soul-inspired tunes
2018-02-04
Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn on how rare groove records have inspired their latest work.
Sleaford Mods working on new soul-inspired tunes
Sleaford Mods in conversation with Gemma Cairney
2018-02-04
Gemma Cairney catches up with Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods, to talk about everything from new soul-inspired music to how he nearly went into acting as a teenager.
Sleaford Mods in conversation with Gemma Cairney
Jason of Sleaford Mods on his most memorable acting role
2018-02-04
Jason Williamson on his early days as a budding actor, and how club culture turned him onto music.
Jason of Sleaford Mods on his most memorable acting role
Sleaford Mods
2017-07-25
Highlights of Sleaford Mods' set at Glastonbury 2017
Sleaford Mods
Sleaford Mods
2017-04-25
Highlights of Sleaford Mods's set at 6 Music Festival 2017
Sleaford Mods
Sleaford Mods surprise Iggy Pop with a Birthday message!
2017-04-22
Iggy Pop's favourite act surprise him with a special recording for his 70th Birthday.
Sleaford Mods surprise Iggy Pop with a Birthday message!
'They're a million miles away but I felt a connection to it' - Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods on the music that shaped him
2016-03-22
Arriving at the current sound of Sleaford Mods has been a long progression from acoustic guitars to rap stars.
‘They’re a million miles away but I felt a connection to it’ - Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods on the music that shaped him
Subtraction
Sleaford Mods
Subtraction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ct52c.jpglink
Subtraction
Tweet Tweet Tweet
Sleaford Mods
Tweet Tweet Tweet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ct52c.jpglink
Tweet Tweet Tweet
No One's Bothered
Sleaford Mods
No One's Bothered
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vzr4y.jpglink
No One's Bothered
Tied Up in Nottz
Sleaford Mods
Tied Up in Nottz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qcgd.jpglink
Tied Up in Nottz
B.H.S.
Sleaford Mods
B.H.S.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rg455.jpglink
B.H.S.
Fizzy
Sleaford Mods
Fizzy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ct52c.jpglink
Fizzy
Middle Men (Glastonbury 2015)
Sleaford Mods
Middle Men (Glastonbury 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vrc0v.jpglink
Middle Men (Glastonbury 2015)
Moptop
Sleaford Mods
Moptop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053s3sb.jpglink
Moptop
Bang Someone Out
Sleaford Mods
Bang Someone Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ct52c.jpglink
Bang Someone Out
McFlurry
Sleaford Mods
McFlurry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hkh28.jpglink
McFlurry
Kebab Spider
Sleaford Mods
Kebab Spider
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ct52c.jpglink
Kebab Spider
TCR
Sleaford Mods
TCR
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049yzhb.jpglink
TCR
Last played on
Stick In A Five And Go
Sleaford Mods
Stick In A Five And Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06k8tl7.jpglink
Stick In A Five And Go
Last played on
Tarantula Deadly Cargo
Sleaford Mods
Tarantula Deadly Cargo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ct52c.jpglink
Tarantula Deadly Cargo
Last played on
Double Diamond
Sleaford Mods
Double Diamond
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ct52c.jpglink
Double Diamond
Last played on
Dregs
Sleaford Mods
Dregs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ct52c.jpglink
Dregs
Last played on
I Feel So Wrong
Sleaford Mods
I Feel So Wrong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ct52c.jpglink
I Feel So Wrong
Last played on
7
Feb
2019
Sleaford Mods
Limelight, Belfast, UK
1
Mar
2019
Sleaford Mods, LIINES
Boiler Shop, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
2
Mar
2019
Sleaford Mods, LIINES
O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool, UK
6
Mar
2019
Sleaford Mods, LIINES
Fibbers, York, UK
7
Mar
2019
Sleaford Mods, LIINES
Asylum - Hull University, Hull, UK
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/agc3v2
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-23T04:47:26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056slb4.jpg
23
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
21:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e368gw/acts/ar24mb
6 Music Festival, Glasgow
2017-03-24T04:47:26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04xxyf8.jpg
24
Mar
2017
6 Music Festival: 2017
6 Music Festival, Glasgow
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/ah5wxj
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-27T04:47:26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vrc0v.jpg
27
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
