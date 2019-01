Kid Kenobi or Jesse Thomas Desenberg is an Australian DJ, sound mixer, music journalist and dance music artist. Together with Hook N Sling (a.k.a. Anthony Maniscalco), he was nominated for the 2007 ARIA Award for Best Dance Release for their single, "The Bump".

