Kid Kenobi
Kid Kenobi Biography (Wikipedia)
Kid Kenobi or Jesse Thomas Desenberg is an Australian DJ, sound mixer, music journalist and dance music artist. Together with Hook N Sling (a.k.a. Anthony Maniscalco), he was nominated for the 2007 ARIA Award for Best Dance Release for their single, "The Bump".
Kid Kenobi Tracks
