Hugh CharlesBorn 24 July 1907. Died 6 October 1995
Hugh Charles
Hugh Charles Biography (Wikipedia)
Hughie Charles (24 July 1907 – 6 October 1995), was an English songwriter and producer of musical theatre. Born Charles Hugh Owen Ferry in Manchester, he is best known for co-writing the songs "We'll Meet Again" and "There'll Always Be an England" with Ross Parker.
Hugh Charles Tracks
There'll Always Be An England
The Band of the Life Guards
