Bertrand Chamayou (Toulouse, 23 March 1981) is a French pianist. Studied at the Conservatoire de Toulouse under the tutelage of Claudine Willoth, making his first forays into contemporary music and composition. At the age of 15, with the encouragement of pianist-conductor Jean-François Heisser, Chamayou continued his studies at the CNSM de Paris.

At the same time, he began to work with Maria Curcio in London, receiving advice from such mentors as Leon Fleisher, Dmitri Bashkirov and above all Murray Perahia, who "has left a profound mark" on him. In 1998, he became laureat of the Kraïnev Piano Competition in Ukraine, going on to win the International Long-Thibaud-Crespin Competition at the age of 20.

Chamayou has since established himself at the highest level on the international music scene, performing in venues such as the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées, Lincoln Center, the Herkulessaal Munich and London’s Wigmore Hall. He has appeared at major festivals including New York’s Mostly Mozart Festival, the Lucerne Festival, Edinburgh International Festival, Rheingau Musik Festival, Beethovenfest Bonn and Klavier-Festival Ruhr.